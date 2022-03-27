Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 378 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

DTE opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average is $117.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

