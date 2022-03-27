Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,698 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,723,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,384 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,005,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 319.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 381,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $86,947,000 after purchasing an additional 290,666 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.68 and its 200-day moving average is $206.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $168.74 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

