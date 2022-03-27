Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,640 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $211.03 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.96. The company has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $576,444.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,460 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

