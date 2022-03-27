B. Riley Weighs in on CIM Commercial Trust Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CIM Commercial Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMCT. Zacks Investment Research cut CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $176.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

