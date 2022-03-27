B. Riley Weighs in on CIM Commercial Trust Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCTGet Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CIM Commercial Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMCT. Zacks Investment Research cut CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $176.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.