Badger DAO Trading Up 53.3% This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $149.64 million and $33.25 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for $11.93 or 0.00026624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

