Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 67,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 71,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.90. 3,738,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,811. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

