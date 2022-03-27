Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $14.15 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.66. 404,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

