Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $6.65 on Friday, hitting $318.91. The stock had a trading volume of 719,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,767. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

