Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after acquiring an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 176,971 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,334,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE ARNC traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $24.94. 612,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,555. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Profile (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.