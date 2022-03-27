Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 673 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,077,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,209,000 after buying an additional 303,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after buying an additional 38,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,571. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

