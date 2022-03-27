Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bancorp 34 stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

