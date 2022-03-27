Bank of America Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $70.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.38, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.