Bantec Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Update

Bantec Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 1,930,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BANT opened at 0.00 on Friday. Bantec has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.02.
Bantec Company Profile (Get Rating)
