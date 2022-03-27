Bantec Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Update

Bantec Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 1,930,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BANT opened at 0.00 on Friday. Bantec has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.02.

Bantec, Inc is a product and service company, which engages in providing product procurement, distribution, and logistics services through its subsidiary. The firm is also involved in the distribution of advanced low altitude UAV systems, services, and products. The company was founded on June 26, 1972 and is headquartered in Little Falls, NJ.

