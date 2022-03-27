Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives €76.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €76.07 ($83.59).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

BAS stock opened at €51.81 ($56.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a twelve month low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($80.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.51.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

