Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives $107.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($121.98) to €107.00 ($117.58) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 80,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,790. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

