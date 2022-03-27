Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $480.00 price target on the stock.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 480 ($6.32) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $505.50.

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

