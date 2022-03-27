Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $2.06 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51. On average, analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.