Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) & Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Financial Comparison

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Benefitfocus and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -12.23% N/A -3.16% Synopsys 20.18% 16.74% 10.17%

Volatility and Risk

Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Benefitfocus and Synopsys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 1 1 1 0 2.00 Synopsys 1 1 8 0 2.70

Benefitfocus currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.21%. Synopsys has a consensus price target of $385.78, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benefitfocus and Synopsys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $263.10 million 1.61 -$32.17 million ($1.16) -10.89 Synopsys $4.20 billion 11.61 $757.52 million $5.78 55.17

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synopsys beats Benefitfocus on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness. Its target market consists of the Employers and Health Plans market segments. The Employers market segment includes the sale of technology solutions on an annually recurring or multi-year subscription basis. Employers use these solutions to streamline benefits processes and control costs, keep up with regulatory requirements, and offer a variety of benefit options to attract, retain, and motivate employees. The Health Plans market segment is involved in the sale of solutions on a subscription basis to health plans, enabling the expansion of the company’s overall footprint in the benefits marketplace by aggregating key constituents, including consumers, employers, and brokers. Health Plans, also known as health insurers, health insurance car

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration. The Software Integrity segment helps organizations align people, processes, and technology to intelligently address software risks across their portfolio and at all stages of the application lifecycle. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

