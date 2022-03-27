Benson Hill (BHIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BHIL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57. Benson Hill has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

BHIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

