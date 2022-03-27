Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHIL. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,979 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

