Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHIL. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02.
Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.