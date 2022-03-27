Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €22.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.23) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche EuroShop currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.34 ($21.25).

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €17.68 ($19.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €13.26 ($14.57) and a 12-month high of €21.68 ($23.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.53.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

