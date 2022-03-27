Berenberg Bank Raises Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 980 ($12.90) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.06) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.45) to GBX 890 ($11.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 855.86 ($11.27).
RDW opened at GBX 520.40 ($6.85) on Wednesday. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 500.82 ($6.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.79). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 584.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 640.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46.
In other news, insider Richard Akers acquired 20,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 619 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($162,980.52).
Redrow Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
