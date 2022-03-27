Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,728 ($22.75) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,779.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,144.81. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 63.76. CVS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,512 ($19.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider David Wilton acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,712 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £94,160 ($123,959.98).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

