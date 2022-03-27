Berry Data Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $707,020.85 and approximately $43,143.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.36 or 0.07042784 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,535.22 or 0.99877840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

