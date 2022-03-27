Beyond Finance Price Reaches $1.59 on Major Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.95 or 0.07077488 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,832.34 or 0.99907286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00047351 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

