Bfsg LLC Sells 550 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.72. 80,471,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,036,176. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

