BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) versus Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Head-To-Head Comparison

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BigBear.ai and Hello Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai N/A N/A N/A Hello Group -20.41% -20.21% -13.12%

53.0% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BigBear.ai and Hello Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hello Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Hello Group has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 57.30%. Given Hello Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hello Group is more favorable than BigBear.ai.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BigBear.ai and Hello Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $145.58 million 2.39 -$123.55 million N/A N/A Hello Group $2.29 billion 0.61 $322.37 million ($2.40) -2.97

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai.

Summary

Hello Group beats BigBear.ai on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

About Hello Group (Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. It also operates Tantan, a social and dating application for younger generation, which enables users to find and establish romantic connections, and meet interesting people; and provides live video, value-added, mobile marketing, and other services, as well as mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

