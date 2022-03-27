BinaryX Price Hits $52.64 on Top Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.64 or 0.00117989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $106.48 million and approximately $19.52 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007556 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00297352 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

