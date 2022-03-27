Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a growth of 440.8% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNOEF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

Bionomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

