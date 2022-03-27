BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOYF opened at $7.20 on Friday. BioSyent has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

