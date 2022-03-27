BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (BTB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $22,525.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,216.64 or 0.99753987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00063405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002013 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

