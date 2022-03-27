Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 11.6% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $244,363.30 and approximately $217.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011601 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.89 or 0.00246802 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.