Bitcoin Private Trading Up 14.6% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00007626 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $16.35 million and approximately $1,438.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.41 or 0.00451823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00109482 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

