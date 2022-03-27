BitDAO (BIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $761.28 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 16% against the dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $761.28 million and approximately $29.39 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.80 or 0.07025629 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,914.90 or 0.99947357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045784 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

