Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud’s performance is being driven by strength in recurring revenue and bookings growth led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid pandemic-induced digitalization. Robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT is a tailwind. The expansion of product portfolio, frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well. The company expects top line performance to benefit from the recent acquisition of EVERFI. However, coronavirus-led macroeconomic weakness as well as sluggish demand across small- and medium-sized businesses are major headwinds. A leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. Blackbaud suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Blackbaud stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

