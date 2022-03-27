BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the February 28th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,769 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

