BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 123.3% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:BLW opened at $14.00 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.