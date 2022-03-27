BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 123.3% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:BLW opened at $14.00 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,563,000 after acquiring an additional 147,218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85,850 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 94,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 643,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 40,853 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.