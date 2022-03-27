BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 330.4% in March

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 330.4% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BST traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $61.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BST. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,448,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

