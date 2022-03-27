BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93.

