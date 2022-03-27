BLink Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,478.00 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $5,478.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BLink Coin Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

