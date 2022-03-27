Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period.

Shares of CII stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. 58,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,910. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

