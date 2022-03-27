Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) by 152.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.