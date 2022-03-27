Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 143,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 103.8% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 64,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

SWZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. 13,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,808. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

