Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKEPP. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

