Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BRG opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 96.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.02 million, a P/E ratio of 241.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

