BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTC:TRFPF opened at $14.40 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $15.01.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

