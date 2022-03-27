BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
OTC:TRFPF opened at $14.40 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $15.01.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
