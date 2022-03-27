Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bonterra Energy traded as high as C$11.62 and last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 339600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.44.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$132,145.50. Also, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$290,833.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.96. The stock has a market cap of C$416.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$79.20 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.