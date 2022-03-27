Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 90,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.