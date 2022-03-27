Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSX. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,684 shares of company stock worth $4,474,776. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $152,629,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

