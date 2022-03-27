Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Update

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,866,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,735,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2,746.1% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 847,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 818,179 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 186,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.97. 108,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,149. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (Get Rating)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.